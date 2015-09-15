Austria says to introduce tougher border controls at midnight

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will introduce tougher controls at its border with Hungary at midnight (6 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said, two days after Germany put in place stricter controls, slowing the flow of migrants across its border.

Austria’s Interior Minister has informed the European Commission of the move, the spokesman said, adding that the new measures might be extended to other Austrian border regions depending on the numbers of migrants trying to enter.

He declined to give details as to what the new controls would involve.