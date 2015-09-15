FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria says to introduce tougher border controls at midnight
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Austria says to introduce tougher border controls at midnight

A migrant reacts as other board a train at a station near the border with Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will introduce tougher controls at its border with Hungary at midnight (6 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said, two days after Germany put in place stricter controls, slowing the flow of migrants across its border.

Austria’s Interior Minister has informed the European Commission of the move, the spokesman said, adding that the new measures might be extended to other Austrian border regions depending on the numbers of migrants trying to enter.

He declined to give details as to what the new controls would involve.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.