Austrian convoy sets out to aid refugee wave from Hungary

VIENNA (Reuters) - Volunteers in a convoy of around 140 vehicles set out from Vienna for Hungary on Sunday to distribute aid to a wave of migrants and collect refugees to bring back to Austria.

Onlookers chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” as the activists -- organized via Facebook and loaded with food, water, sanitary products, warm clothing and stuffed animals -- set forth from outside a football stadium.

People taking part ran the risk of violating laws on human trafficking, police said, but officers were on hand just to provide security and guide traffic.

Kurto Wendt, an Austrian organizer of the campaign, said he was not scared of being arrested in Hungary.

“Everyone would really be crazy if they arrest people who support what they have decided politically, namely to let people move on to Austria. The risk that we are taking is so small compared with what the refugees are going through,” he said.

Austria and Germany have thrown open their borders to the wave of refugees making their way north and west from hot spots in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere. Hungary has been letting the human tide move on after holding it up for days.

Asked why the group was acting if migrants could board buses or trains for the Austrian border, Wendt said: “Ten children were hospitalized overnight. The people are hungry, with poor clothing. Every day that you don’t get people to safety they can die, so we have to do this immediately.”

One grey-haired 68-year-old woman who did not want to give her name said she was taking part in such a campaign for the first time to show solidarity with the refugees.

She recalled as a child growing up near the border the welcome that Austria gave Hungarians fleeing the 1956 uprising against Soviet domination.

“Everything then was just taken for granted. Today it is bad,” she said, expressing exasperation with politicians in Europe who dithered while people are in great need.

The convoy aimed to cross into Hungary after stopping at the refugee reception center in Nickelsdorf on the Hungarian border.

Leaflets handed out gave phone numbers for people ready to provide legal assistance and advised people to contact the Austrian embassy if detained by police in Hungary.