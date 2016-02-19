Germany views latest Austrian border plans with skepticism

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Friday that it viewed Austrian plans to introduce daily caps on the number of migrants entering its territory with skepticism and suggested the measures may be in violation of European law.

“We view this with a certain scepticism, I can’t deny that, but we want to see how it will work in practice. We will be watching,” Tobias Plate, a spokesman for the German interior ministry told a news conference.

“As you know, others have questioned, if the quotas are implemented as they were announced, whether they are in line with European law,” he added.