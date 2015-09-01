FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria demands clarity from Germany on asylum stance
#World News
September 1, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Austria demands clarity from Germany on asylum stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s interior minister called on Germany to clarify its stance on Europe’s asylum rules so that refugees in Hungary were not given false hopes.

Germany indicated last month that it would give Syrian refugees special status, sowing confusion about whether Europe’s so-called Dublin regulation, which states that migrants must seek asylum in the EU country they first arrive in, is still in force.

“There were rumors that Germany is even sending trains to Budapest to pick up refugees. It is all the more important, that Germany informs refugees in Hungary that Dublin has not been suspended,” said Austria’s Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

Mikl-Leitner said that Austria would continue to do random checks along the border, but said it would not introduce border controls.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin

