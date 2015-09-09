Hundreds of migrants clog road in eastern Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants crossed the border to Austria from Hungary on foot on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close a road as they collected the people to take them to intake centers, police in the eastern province of Burgenland said.

The influx of around 800 people took police by surprise. It came after days of relatively smooth transfers by rail of thousands of migrants -- many of them fleeing crisis areas in the Middle East and Africa -- making their way west to Germany and beyond.

“We will wait and see what the situation is in the next few hours and tonight, if more people come. This is absolutely possible,” a police spokesman said.

He suspected the group may have disembarked from a regional train that stopped on the Hungarian side of the frontier.

Another group of around 880 people had arrived on foot overnight before authorities sent them by rail to Vienna, where most have been making connections to destinations further on.

Austria last weekend threw open its borders to refugees on their westward trek, but has since resumed spot checks on people entering the country and has stepped up inspections of vehicles to try to catch human traffickers.