Thousands more migrants stream into Austria from Hungary
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Thousands more migrants stream into Austria from Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - About 3,700 people poured across the Hungarian border into Austria on Thursday, a police spokesman said, a big increase in the flow of migrants that will put extra pressure on Austrian authorities trying to arrange onward transport to Germany.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them fleeing the war in Syria, have streamed across the border since Austria and Germany threw open their borders at the weekend. Almost all have headed for Germany, with only hundreds seeking asylum in Austria.

The spokesman said the new wave of migrants crossing the border started around midnight and he expected more to come.

“It is certainly not the end of today’s wave, because more people will certainly come,” the spokesman said.

All accommodation in the area of Nickelsdorf, a border town with a reception center for migrants, was being used and he said he could not predict how many more people would arrive during the day.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland

