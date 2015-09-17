FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian rail link with Hungary to reopen, operator says
September 17, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian rail link with Hungary to reopen, operator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Rail services between Austria and Hungary will resume in both directions on Friday, Austrian rail company OeBB said on Thursday, after the link was cut for a week to reduce the flow of migrants into the country from Hungary.

Hungary finished building a razor-wire fence on its border with Serbia this week, prompting migrants to try to circumvent Hungary, which has dramatically reduced the flow of people across Austria’s eastern border.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy

