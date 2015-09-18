Austria says Hungary did not coordinate on taking migrants near border

VIENNA (Reuters) - Hungary did not coordinate with Vienna about transporting hundreds of migrants from the Hungarian-Croatian border to registration points near its border with Austria, a spokesman for Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

A Hungarian police spokesman said migrants, sent to Hungary by Croatia, were being taken by bus from the border to two Hungarian registration points in Szentgotthard and Vamosszabadi, near border crossings with Austria.

When asked whether this move had been coordinated with Austria, the spokesman replied “no” by text message.