Austria says Hungary did not coordinate on taking migrants near border
#World News
September 18, 2015 / 4:24 PM / 2 years ago

Austria says Hungary did not coordinate on taking migrants near border

Ihab, a 30-year-old Syrian migrant from Dir al-Zour, waits to board a train with his family at a railway station in Vienna, Austria, while making their way to Munich, Germany September 16, 2015. Picture taken September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Hungary did not coordinate with Vienna about transporting hundreds of migrants from the Hungarian-Croatian border to registration points near its border with Austria, a spokesman for Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

A Hungarian police spokesman said migrants, sent to Hungary by Croatia, were being taken by bus from the border to two Hungarian registration points in Szentgotthard and Vamosszabadi, near border crossings with Austria.

When asked whether this move had been coordinated with Austria, the spokesman replied “no” by text message.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
