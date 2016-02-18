Austria to press ahead with daily asylum cap despite EU rebuke

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will introduce daily limits on the number of migrants entering the country and on asylum applications as of Friday as planned, despite criticism from the European Commission, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on Thursday.

Austria has said it will let no more than 3,200 migrants onto its territory per day, either to travel on to Germany or apply for asylum in Austria, and introduce a daily limit of 80 asylum claims.

“We will ... begin tomorrow as planned,” Mikl-Leitner said in a statement.

European Union Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos wrote to the Austrian government on Thursday to warn it that the daily cap on asylum seekers would break EU law.