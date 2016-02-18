FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria to press ahead with daily asylum cap despite EU rebuke
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 18, 2016 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Austria to press ahead with daily asylum cap despite EU rebuke

Migrants wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will introduce daily limits on the number of migrants entering the country and on asylum applications as of Friday as planned, despite criticism from the European Commission, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on Thursday.

Austria has said it will let no more than 3,200 migrants onto its territory per day, either to travel on to Germany or apply for asylum in Austria, and introduce a daily limit of 80 asylum claims.

“We will ... begin tomorrow as planned,” Mikl-Leitner said in a statement.

European Union Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos wrote to the Austrian government on Thursday to warn it that the daily cap on asylum seekers would break EU law.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.