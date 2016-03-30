Austria plans to further restrict number of asylum seekers

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria plans to introduce measures as early as May to restrict even further the number of migrants it lets into the country, the interior and defense ministers said on Wednesday.

Austria said in January it would limit the number of asylum claims it accepts this year to 37,500 - less than half of last year’s 90,000. It has received around 14,000 claims so far in 2016, according to the interior minister.

The country has mainly served as a conduit into Germany for refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa but has absorbed a similar number of asylum seekers relative to its much smaller population.

It coordinated a domino of border closures with nearby Balkan countries over the past few months, which has led to around 50,000 people being stuck in Greece.

While Austria’s approach has angered other European Union states, Vienna says this was necessary to safeguard public order and internal security.

In the future, only people who are likely to suffer persecution if Austria sends them back and refugees who already have close family members living in the country will be granted asylum, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said.

“We will not accept any applications for asylum unless we have to due to certain criteria such as Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights,” Mikl-Leitner said.

Article 8 of the ECHR protects the private and family life of individuals against arbitrary interference by public authorities and private organizations.

Migrants will only be able to file their application for asylum directly at border crossings in the future and not any longer at police stations inside the country, Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said.

A decision on whether to grant asylum will be made within an hour and those not accepted will be sent back immediately, he said.

Wednesday’s announcements came as the government’s decision to introduce the cap on asylum claims was endorsed by independent experts in a legal opinion it had commissioned.

“The legal opinion states that according to international as well as constitutional law Austria can introduce a number of measures to limit the number of migrants,” Mikl-Leitner said.

However, the Austrian parliament still has to provide a legal basis for the planned steps. The government expects the new legal framework to be approved in May.