Austria's Faymann says Germany should consider transit visas: paper

ZURICH (Reuters) - Germany should consider using transit visas to help deal with the rush of refugees coming into Europe, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told the Kurier paper.

In an interview published on Saturday, Faymann proposed that “Germany, if it’s ready to take in refugees in large numbers, issues transit visa for refugees at the external EU border or outside of the European Union”.

“That is the only possibility in order to prevent uncontrolled entry,” he added.

Disagreement over immigration and border protection has divided the European bloc, with Austria - the last stop before Germany, the top destination for migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond - coming under fire for its tough immigration stance.