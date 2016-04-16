FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Faymann says Germany should consider transit visas: paper
April 16, 2016 / 11:34 AM / a year ago

Austria's Faymann says Germany should consider transit visas: paper

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann addresses a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Germany should consider using transit visas to help deal with the rush of refugees coming into Europe, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told the Kurier paper.

In an interview published on Saturday, Faymann proposed that “Germany, if it’s ready to take in refugees in large numbers, issues transit visa for refugees at the external EU border or outside of the European Union”.

“That is the only possibility in order to prevent uncontrolled entry,” he added.

Disagreement over immigration and border protection has divided the European bloc, with Austria - the last stop before Germany, the top destination for migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond - coming under fire for its tough immigration stance.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
