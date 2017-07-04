FILE PHOTO: Migrants disembark from Dattilo coast guard vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello/File Photo

ROME Italy's foreign ministry summoned Austria's ambassador on Tuesday after Vienna said it was likely to set up controls to stop migrants passing the border between the two countries.

Austrian ambassador Rene Pollitzer was called to the ministry's headquarters in Rome "following the Austrian government's statement about deploying troops to the Brenner (pass)", the ministry said in a statement.

Austrian defense ministry officials said earlier on Tuesday four armored vehicles had been moved close to the border with Italy and controls would like be set up on the busy Alpine pass.

Italy warned last year this would break EU rules on free movement.

