Merkel says 'shaken' by migrant deaths in Austria
August 27, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says 'shaken' by migrant deaths in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that everyone had been “shaken” by news that up to 50 migrants had been found dead in a truck in Austria.

“We are of course all shaken by the appalling news,” Merkel told a news conference at a summit on the West Balkans in Vienna.

“This reminds us that we must tackle quickly the issue of immigration and in a European spirit -- that means in a spirit of solidarity -- and to find solutions.”

Writing by Josie Le Blond; Editing by Noah Barkin

