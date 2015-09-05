Austria won't use force to stop refugees: minister

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will not use force to halt thousands of refugees streaming into the country from Hungary, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on Saturday, appealing to the rest of Europe to help shoulder the burden of the mass influx.

“More than 3,000 refugees reached Austria last night. Each refugee can of course apply for asylum in Austria and is being informed of this possibility,” she said in a statement after a crisis task force convened in Vienna.

“Around 10 refugees have applied for asylum in Austria so far. The others want to continue, primarily to Germany. And I stress once again that our police officers will not use force to counter these people, families and children.”