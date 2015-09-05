More than 6,000 migrants reach Austria: minister

VIENNA (Reuters) - Around 6,500 refugees have reached Austria since neighboring Hungary began ferrying stranded migrants to the border, and 2,200 of them are already on their way to Germany, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner told reporters at a rail station in Vienna.
She said earlier on Saturday that police would not use force to halt the influx after Austria and Germany threw open their borders to the waves of migrants.
