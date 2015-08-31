FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria says 200 refugees, 5 smugglers stopped in border operation
August 31, 2015 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Austria says 200 refugees, 5 smugglers stopped in border operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian authorities have uncovered around 200 asylum seekers and arrested five people traffickers as part of a new operation along the country’s borders, a senior interior ministry official said on Monday.

Konrad Kogler, director general for public security at the ministry, said: “In the hours since we started implementing these measures that we agreed with Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, we have been able to get more than 200 refugees out of such vehicles and we have been able to detain five smugglers.”

Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner, speaking at the same news conference, said checks being undertaken along the Austrian border were not classic border controls.

“We are not in violation of Schengen,” she said.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
