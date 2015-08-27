Refugees may have died before truck entered Austria: police

EISENSTADT, Austria (Reuters) - Up to 50 refugees whose corpses were found in a truck on an Austrian motorway might have already been dead when the vehicle crossed into the country between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, local police said.

The abandoned refrigerated truck, which had been near Hungary’s capital Budapest on Wednesday, was found by an Austrian motorway patrol with fluids from the decomposing bodies seeping from its back door.

“One can maybe assume that the deaths occurred one-and-a-half to two days ago,” Hans Peter Doskozil, police chief in the province of Burgenland, told a news conference, adding that “many things” indicated they were already dead when they crossed the border.