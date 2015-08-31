FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria checks refugees from Hungary for asylum status
#World News
August 31, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Austria checks refugees from Hungary for asylum status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will check whether hundreds of refugees who boarded a train in Budapest bound for the West have applied for asylum in Hungary and not let them continue their travels if they have, a Vienna police spokesman said on Monday.

Other migrants on the train, which Austrian Railways said was halted on the Hungarian-Austrian border because of overcrowding, can stay in Austria for two weeks while they decide whether to seek asylum there, the police spokesman said. Those who do not will be returned to their last transit country.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Karin Strohecker; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
