4,000 refugees cross Austrian border, numbers could double: police
#World News
September 5, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

4,000 refugees cross Austrian border, numbers could double: police

Migrants disembark from a train at a railway station in Vienna, Austria September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian police said on Saturday around 4,000 refugees had arrived from Hungary by bus at the border since the early morning hours, with many more to come.

“We estimate that around 4,000 have arrived - and I don’t think that is the end of it,” said Helmut Marban, spokesman for the police in the province of Burgenland, adding some already had continued their journey onwards.

“The numbers could well double, if not more,” he told Reuters. A special half-hourly train service was now running to take people from the border to Vienna on top of 20 buses shuttling back and forth between the Austrian capital and the border with Hungary.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
