February 16, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Austria says it plans daily migrant quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPIELFELD, Austria (Reuters) - Austria will introduce daily and hourly migrant quotas modeled on those Germany has put in place on its border, and will examine putting in place crowd-control measures at a dozen additional crossings, its interior minister said on Tuesday.

“There will be a daily quota and an hourly quota and, as soon as these are reached, we will stop (letting people through),” Johanna Mikl-Leitner told reporters at the country’s busiest crossing for migrants, on the border with Slovenia. She declined to say how large the quotas would be.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

