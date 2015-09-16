Rail traffic halted between Austrian hub and Germany

VIENNA (Reuters) - Rail traffic between the Austrian city of Salzburg and Germany has been halted in both directions on the orders of the German authorities, the Austrian rail company OeBB said on Wednesday.

Extra border checks have caused cancellations and delays on the line from Salzburg, the last Austrian city on the route to Germany for many of the thousands of migrants who have been streaming through southeastern Europe in recent weeks.

A spokeswoman for OeBB said details on the reason for the closure were not immediately available.