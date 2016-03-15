FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria to tighten checks at Italian border crossing soon: minister
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Austria to tighten checks at Italian border crossing soon: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Austrian Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil arrives for a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will have to introduce tougher controls at the Brenner border crossing with Italy, a vital north-south transport link, Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said on Tuesday, anticipating a surge in arrivals.

Even before Austria coordinated a tightening of border restrictions with nearby Balkan countries that have left thousands of migrants stuck in Greece, it said it was preparing more stringent controls at crossings including Brenner.

These would include extra inspections of the thousands of trucks going through the crossing each day. Austria’s finance minister has promised an extra 100 customs officers.

“I assume that in the coming weeks a system of registration and controls similar to those at Spielfeld will be introduced,” Doskozil told reporters. Measures at Spielfeld include barriers to manage large crowds and a roughly 4 km (2.5 mile) fence.

The governor of Tyrol province, on the Austrian side of the Brenner crossing, told ORF radio he expected the controls to be introduced in mid-April, despite the current calm on Austria’s borders.

Governor Guenther Platter said Italy should ensure that migrants who cross the Mediterranean cannot head north.

“The installation of a separate lane is being worked on so that ... the economic traffic continues to run, but in the end, if there are controls, there will be traffic jams,” Platter added.

Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner was more guarded, telling reporters that Austria’s position was still that it was making preparations in case controls were needed.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.