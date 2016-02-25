FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU has 10 days to see progress on migrant crisis or Schengen unravels: EU commissioner
February 25, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

EU has 10 days to see progress on migrant crisis or Schengen unravels: EU commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union has 10 more days to see significantly lower inflows of migrants and refugees from Turkey “or else there is risk the whole system will completely break down”, EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Thursday.

Avramopoulos was speaking after the bloc’s justice and home affairs ministers met in Brussels on Thursday in an effort to put a European solution to the crisis in place. A growing number of EU states are resorting to unilateral border tightening, unraveling the continent’s free-travel Schengen zone.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

