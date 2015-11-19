FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia says to turn back economic migrants
November 19, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenia says to turn back economic migrants

Migrants wait for transport to Slovenia after they registered at a new winter refugee camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia said on Thursday it would begin turning back “economic migrants” arriving through neighboring Croatia, after the United Nations said other Balkan countries had begun limiting migrant passage to Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis only.

A police spokesman said Slovenia would only accept migrants “from countries where there are armed battles”.

“Over the past days more and more people are arriving for whom we have reason to believe that they are economic migrants,” spokesman Drago Menegalija said in a written statement to Reuters.

“We have formally announced to Croatia that we will return a group of economic migrants. We have not yet received a response from the Croatian side.”

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson

