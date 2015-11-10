EU nations should allow refugees to open bank accounts: Commission

A migrant woman collapses from exhaustion, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union member states should allow refugees to open bank accounts to help them settle more quickly into their new adopted home, the EU’s financial services chief said on Tuesday.

Europe is facing its biggest refugee crisis since World War Two, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, wants member states to harness the economic potential the refugees represent rather than have them become an extra cost for stretched national budgets.

In its latest economic forecasts, released on Nov. 5, the Commission said asylum seekers could boost the EU’s economic output and even public finances in the longer-term if they are properly integrated into the workforce.

To help such integration, EU Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill urged EU nations to let them have bank accounts to be able to receive and make payments more easily.

Refugees should have “access to basic banking services”, he told EU finance ministers at a meeting in Brussels.

Member states should aim to turn new EU rules on payment accounts into their national law before a September 2016 deadline, Hill said in a public session of their meeting.

The new EU rules give a right to all consumers in Europe, regardless of their residence and financial situation, to open a payment account.

If the adoption of the new law proved too long, member states should consider alternative measures to help refugees quickly access banking services, Hill said.

In an address to EU lawmakers in September, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on member states to allow asylum seekers to work as soon as they arrive in Europe.

Current rules prevent them from working in the first months following their arrival.