FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan teen charged with raping worker at Belgian asylum center
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Afghan teen charged with raping worker at Belgian asylum center

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A teenage Afghan immigrant has been charged with raping a female worker at an asylum seekers’ center in Belgium, authorities said, prompting outrage from anti-immigrant politicians.

The 16-year-old Afghan asylum seeker followed a worker from a catering firm into the basement and raped her at the center in Menen, near the French border, prosecutors said. The judge ordered him detained in youth custody until his next hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross said it was the first time in 25 years such an alleged incident had occurred at one of the organization’s asylum seeker centers in the country.

“Two weeks ago we gave a course about how to treat women in Flanders and the boy was present there,” the spokeswoman said.

The allegation feeds into to a highly charged debate over immigration in Europe, particularly since authorities in neighboring Germany accused gangs of migrants of sexually assaulting women in Cologne on New Year’s Eve.

“I repeat: people who need a course on how to treat women should not be there in the first place,” Tom Van Grieken, leader of anti-immigrant party Vlaams Belang said on Twitter.

Belgium received 35,476 asylum requests in 2015, more than twice the level of 2014.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.