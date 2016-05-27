FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy navy recovered 45 bodies near half-sunken migrant boat
#World News
May 27, 2016 / 8:02 PM / a year ago

Italy navy recovered 45 bodies near half-sunken migrant boat

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian navy ship Vega recovered 45 bodies from the sea near a half-sunken rubber boat on Friday and rescued 135 people, according to a Tweet by the navy.

It was the third straight day that deaths have been reported in the Mediterranean, and agencies have reported a sharp rise in the number of people trying to cross to Europe as the seas turn warmer and calmer.

Since Monday, more than 14,000 migrants have been rescued from the sea between Libya and Italy, authorities say.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.