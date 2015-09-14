FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian police block main migrant crossing point from Serbia
September 14, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian police block main migrant crossing point from Serbia

Migrants run on the field near the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SERBIAN-HUNGARIAN BORDER (Reuters) - A line of Hungarian police in helmets blocked off the main informal crossing point used by migrants entering Hungary from Serbia on Monday, a Reuters reporter said.

Dozens of police officers, backed by mounted police and soldiers, took up positions on a railway track used by migrants to cross the frontier into the European Union. A helicopter circled overhead.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams

