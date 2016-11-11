FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EU agrees to extend border controls inside Schengen zone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

EU agrees to extend border controls inside Schengen zone

A woman reacts as she listens to a speech behind a mock border fence during a protest against the EU-Turkey migrant deal in Madrid, Spain, March 16, 2016.Susana Vera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Friday to extend temporary border controls inside the bloc's free-travel zone for another three months to help cope with the migration crisis.

Last month, the European Commission, which proposes legislation, recommended that Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and non-EU Norway be allowed to continue carrying out border checks beyond Nov. 15, when the checks were due to end.

All of the countries are members of the Schengen zone where passport checks are not required. The internal controls were re-imposed to halt the flow of undocumented migrants through Europe after landing in Greece or Italy.

The European Council, made up of the heads of the member states of the 28-country EU and the head of the Commission, approved the recommendation.

"The Council has today adopted the Commission's proposal to prolong proportionate controls at certain internal Schengen borders in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway," the Commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.