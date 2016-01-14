Briton who tried to bring Afghan child in UK cleared off illegal migration charges

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER (Reuters) - A British ex-soldier who tried to smuggle a four-year-old Afghan girl into Britain at her father’s request was on Thursday cleared off all charges related to aiding illegal immigration.

The French court handed 49-year-old ex-soldier Rob Lawrie a suspended 1,000 euro fine on the charge of putting her life in danger - namely transporting her in the cache of a van rather than on a child seat with a seatbelt. But he won’t have to pay it unless he commits any other infraction in France.