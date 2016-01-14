FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton who tried to bring Afghan child in UK cleared off illegal migration charges
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Briton who tried to bring Afghan child in UK cleared off illegal migration charges

Ex-soldier Rob Lawrie attends a news conference with Afghani girl Bahar Ahmadi, known as Bru, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER (Reuters) - A British ex-soldier who tried to smuggle a four-year-old Afghan girl into Britain at her father’s request was on Thursday cleared off all charges related to aiding illegal immigration.

The French court handed 49-year-old ex-soldier Rob Lawrie a suspended 1,000 euro fine on the charge of putting her life in danger - namely transporting her in the cache of a van rather than on a child seat with a seatbelt. But he won’t have to pay it unless he commits any other infraction in France.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.