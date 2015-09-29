FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says backs refugee camps over 'lethal' journey to continent: CBS
September 29, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron says backs refugee camps over 'lethal' journey to continent: CBS

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday defended the United Kingdom’s financial support of refugee camps for those fleeing the crisis in Syria, saying to settle migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea would be to encourage more to make the dangerous trip.

“Concentrate on the region, help keep those people in the region,” Cameron, whose said his country has pledged to accept 20,000 people from refugee camps, told CBS’ “This Morning” program.

“If you’re not careful, you start encouraging people to make that lethal journey. We want to stop people taking that journey,” he said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

