Britain offering 4,000 spaces for Syrian refugees: UNHCR
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Britain offering 4,000 spaces for Syrian refugees: UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain is offering 4,000 spaces for Syrian refugees, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency told reporters on Friday.

“We welcome very much the move to increase resettlement spaces for Syrians in the UK. Those spaces are going to be critical to the lives and future of 4,000 people,” Melissa Fleming said.

Earlier, Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain would take in “thousands more” Syrian refugees, without giving numbers.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

