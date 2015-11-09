FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some EU countries deserve budget leeway over refugee crisis: Dijsselbloem
November 9, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Some EU countries deserve budget leeway over refugee crisis: Dijsselbloem

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a news conference after an eurozone finance ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Luxembourg, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European countries most affected by the refugee crisis may be granted some leeway on fiscal rules for a limited period of time, the head of the euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

“My own opinion is that for a number of countries there are grounds to consider their current crisis an exceptional circumstance that could be taken into consideration, not in general, not for all and not forever,” Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

The European Commission, who is in charge of supervising euro zone countries budgets, should define which country and to what extent the leeway can be granted, Dijsselbloem said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
