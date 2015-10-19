Germany rejects softening of budget rules for refugee spending

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is opposed to any changes to the European Stability and Growth Pact to help member states shoulder the cost of the refugee crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“We think it’s wrong to change or soften the stability pact in view of this set of problems,” Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

European Union officials have raised the prospect that member states might be allowed to exclude costs of the migrant crisis from budget deficit calculations, after Austria pushed for its spending on refugees to be exempt.