An official court decision is posted on an anbandonned Afghan makeshift shop and restaurant in the northern part of a camp for migrants called the 'Jungle', in Calais, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants and no border activists stand on a lookout tower built in the northern part of a camp for migrants called the 'Jungle', in Calais, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant leaves as the French riot policemen stand guard at the entrance of the northern part of a camp for migrants called the 'Jungle', in Calais, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan migrant stands outside his closed makeshift shop in the northern part of a camp for migrants called the 'Jungle', in Calais, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants are seen in the northern part of a camp for migrants called the 'Jungle', in Calais, northern France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LILLE A French administrative court rejected on Tuesday an attempt by a group of charities to block the imminent closure of the "Jungle" migrant camp in northern France where thousands of refugees are living in squalid conditions.

In its ruling, the administrative court of Lille stated that the dismantling of the camp "does not disregard the principle of prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment". It adds that the dismantling "aims, on the contrary... to put an end to such treatment, to which migrants are currently subject."

The legal challenge had been filed last week by a group of charities worried about the speed with which the proposed closure would be undertaken.

The government has said the closure will take place by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus)