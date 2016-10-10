Calais migrant killed by British driver

LILLE, France (Reuters) - A migrant from Eritrea died on Sunday after being hit by a car on the A16 road near the French port city of Calais, where thousands of people from the Middle East and Africa are camped trying to reach Britain, police said.

The person was one of a group of migrants trying to put obstacles on the road to slow down vehicles in a bid to climb aboard them, the police said, adding that the driver, a Briton, had reported the incident.