Large fire visible in northern part of Calais 'Jungle': Reuters witness

PARIS (Reuters) - A large fire was visible in the northern part of the Calais "Jungle" on Tuesday, on a scale beyond those that can be seen on any day at the migrant camp, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Black smoke rose from the fire as it burned on the second day of the French authorities' operation to clear the camp of an its thousands of inhabitants and resettle them elsewhere.

The operation has been largely peaceful so far.