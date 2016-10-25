FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 10 months ago

Large fire visible in northern part of Calais 'Jungle': Reuters witness

French riot police officer secures the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France, October 25, 2016.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A large fire was visible in the northern part of the Calais "Jungle" on Tuesday, on a scale beyond those that can be seen on any day at the migrant camp, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Black smoke rose from the fire as it burned on the second day of the French authorities' operation to clear the camp of an its thousands of inhabitants and resettle them elsewhere.

The operation has been largely peaceful so far.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose

