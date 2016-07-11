FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calais mayor says remaining half of 'Jungle' camp to be dismantled
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 8:09 PM / a year ago

Calais mayor says remaining half of 'Jungle' camp to be dismantled

French CRS riot police secure the area near makeshift shelters during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais, France, March 1, 2016.Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LILLE, France (Reuters) - French authorities will soon announce that the remaining half of the "Jungle" migrant camp near Calais will be dismantled, the mayor of the northern port city said on Monday.

In February and March authorities dismantled the southern half of the camp, where thousands of migrants fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia have massed, hoping to make their way to Britain.

About 4,500 migrants were still living in the remaining northern half of the camp as recently as June, according to the regional prefecture.

Calais' conservative mayor, Natacha Bouchart, said she had received assurances from officials close to Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve that the dismantling of the northern part of the camp would soon be announced.

"We can't wait any longer, we need to know as fast as possible when and how the Jungle will be torn down," she said on her Twitter account.

The prefecture's office, which would be in charge of issuing an order to tear the camp down, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Last year migrants' efforts to force their way through the Channel Tunnel or to stow away aboard trucks disrupted traffic between France and Britain and forced French police to maintain a large deployment in the area.

Reporting by Pierre Savary in Lille and Chine Labbe in Paris; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
