A young migrant pulls a trolley in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A migrant and her child walk in the southern part of a camp for migrants called the 'jungle', in Calais, northern France, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Britain should take in all children living in the crowded "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais who have family links to the UK, French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

"I solemnly ask Britain to live up to its moral duty," Cazeneuve told RTL radio ahead of a visit to London.

"There are several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain," he said.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty, from Afghanistan to Syria, have converged on Calais over the past two years.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)