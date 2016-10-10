German police capture man suspected of planning bomb attack
BERLIN German police said on Monday they had captured a man suspected of planning a bomb attack who had slipped through their grasp during a raid two days ago.
PARIS Britain should take in all children living in the crowded "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais who have family links to the UK, French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.
"I solemnly ask Britain to live up to its moral duty," Cazeneuve told RTL radio ahead of a visit to London.
"There are several hundred isolated minors with family in Britain," he said.
Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty, from Afghanistan to Syria, have converged on Calais over the past two years.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to visit France later this month, despite French President Francois Hollande saying he was unsure whether to receive him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
BRUSSELS The concerted response from Berlin, Paris and Brussels to British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement last week of a March deadline to open divorce talks with the European Union made clear the bloc is not waiting idly for London to call.