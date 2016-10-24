French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants with their belongings queue as their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, starts October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Flames are seen near protesters on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants with their belongings queue as their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, starts October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants with their belongings queue as their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, starts October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants with their belongings queue as their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, starts October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants with their belongings queue as their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, starts October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant wears a soccer fan scarf as he queues for his evacuation and transfer to a reception center in France, at the start of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants with their belongings queue at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants with their belongings queue at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants with their belongings queue at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CALAIS, France Hundreds of migrants carrying suitcases and bundles of possessions queued outside a hangar outside Calais on Monday to be resettled as the French government started clearing a makeshift camp known as the "Jungle".

Armed police fanned out around the warehouse and across the squalid shanty-town after a night during which small groups of migrants burned toilet blocks and hurled stones at security forces in protest at the plans to dismantle the camp.

"I hope this works out. I'm alone and I just have to study," said Amadou Diallo from the West African nation of Guinea Conakry. "It doesn't matter where I end up, I don't really care."

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Geert De Clercq)