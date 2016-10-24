CALAIS, France Hundreds of migrants carrying suitcases and bundles of possessions queued outside a hangar outside Calais on Monday to be resettled as the French government started clearing a makeshift camp known as the "Jungle".
Armed police fanned out around the warehouse and across the squalid shanty-town after a night during which small groups of migrants burned toilet blocks and hurled stones at security forces in protest at the plans to dismantle the camp.
"I hope this works out. I'm alone and I just have to study," said Amadou Diallo from the West African nation of Guinea Conakry. "It doesn't matter where I end up, I don't really care."
