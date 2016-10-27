Bulldozers are used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past bulldozers used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CRS riot police secure the area as a bulldozer tears down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CALAIS, France Migrants arriving at France's Calais "Jungle" since demolition of the camp began cannot expect to be resettled by the local authorities, the government prefect in the region said on Thursday.

A resettlement center that has been sending camp inhabitants on to reception centers across France as part of the shutdown process was now closed, Prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters at the site.

"It is not Calais' role to receive all the migrants of Europe. We do not want to create a vacuum. We have asked (those newly arrived) migrants to disperse."

Earlier in the day, a group of about 100 migrants, mainly young people, were seen filing past a group of riot gear-clad police who have been overseeing the camp clearance since Monday.

Buccio, who told reporters on Wednesday that the site was empty and that the resettlement of more than 5,000 people was complete, said it would be cleared of remaining shelters and debris by Monday of next week.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)