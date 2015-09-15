FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOM fears EU indecision will lead to more refugee deaths
September 15, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

IOM fears EU indecision will lead to more refugee deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Political indecision among European Union member states may lead to more refugees drowning in the Mediterranean, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday, calling for agreement and “responsibility-sharing”.

“As dangers increase we fear that the indecisions in Europe will lead to more deaths in the Aegean (sea),” Leonard Doyle, chief IOM spokesman, told a news briefing in Geneva. “Decisions made by various (European) governments to put border controls will have a very damaging effect.”

A record 20,000 refugees entered Austria on Monday and have already been joined by a further 5,500 on Tuesday morning, U.N. refugee agency spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said. The UNHCR still advises against returning refugees to Serbia which lacks capacity to process their claims and care for them, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

