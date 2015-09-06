Chile mulls plan to take in Syrian refugees: newspaper

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile is considering taking in dozens of families fleeing Syria’s civil war, the foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday, as pressure on countries to welcome more refugees grew after the publication of an image of a drowned Syrian toddler.

“It’s a situation that is being evaluated. The government is deeply worried about this humanitarian situation,” Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz was quoted saying in the Chilean daily La Tercera.

Munoz could not be reached immediately on Sunday for comment.

La Tercera reported that the left-leaning government of Michelle Bachelet was studying a plan proposed by a former minister of Syrian descent for at least 50 to 100 refugee families to be settled in Chile.

If the plan is approved, Chile would join Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia as South American hosts of Syrian refugees.

Europe has been struggling to cope with a flood of refugees and migrants escaping strife in the Middle East and Africa. A photo of drowned Syrian toddler whose family was trying to reach Europe by boat triggered an outpouring of sympathy and criticism that rich countries were not doing enough to help.

Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis called on every European parish to host at least one family of refugees.