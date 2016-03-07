EU official sees possible breakthrough on Turkey migrant deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders have made progress in negotiations with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday and could still reach a deal on curbing migrant flows overnight, a senior official in the EU’s executive said.
“Good progress in difficult European Council talks on solving the refugee crisis,” tweeted Martin Selmayr, chief-of-staff to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. “A breakthrough during this night is possible.”
