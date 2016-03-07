FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU official sees possible breakthrough on Turkey migrant deal
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 8:48 PM / a year ago

EU official sees possible breakthrough on Turkey migrant deal

Syrian refugees wait on a roadside near a beach in the western Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, after Turkish Gendarmes prevented them from sailing off for the Greek island of Lesbos by dinghies, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders have made progress in negotiations with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday and could still reach a deal on curbing migrant flows overnight, a senior official in the EU’s executive said.

“Good progress in difficult European Council talks on solving the refugee crisis,” tweeted Martin Selmayr, chief-of-staff to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. “A breakthrough during this night is possible.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

