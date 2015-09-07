EU commissioner presses member states to back Juncker refugee plan

TRAISKIRCHEN, Austria (Reuters) - Europe’s migration commissioner said on Monday he was counting on European Union member states to support proposals the bloc’s chief executive will present on Wednesday to tackle the refugee crisis engulfing Europe.

EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker is preparing to defy national leaders over Europe’s migrant crisis with a new bid to force them to take in quotas of asylum-seekers - and four times as many of them than in a scheme they already rejected.

“No member state in the EU can address this issue alone. We can only overcome this crisis if we act as a true union,” migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters in Austria.