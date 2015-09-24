FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian minister says Serbian citizens can enter, vehicles cannot
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Croatian minister says Serbian citizens can enter, vehicles cannot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OPATOVAC, Croatia (Reuters) - Serbian citizens can still enter Croatia, but Serbian-registered vehicles cannot under a ban imposed in retaliation for a Serbian embargo on Croatian goods, Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on Thursday.

Serbian TV showed Serbian citizens being turned back at the border overnight and Croatian police said the ban applied to people and vehicles. Ostojic, however, said there had been “a problem with passports.”

“As far as people are concerned, they can enter Croatia,” he said. “Our border is ready and open for any other car without Serbian registration. Buses with Serbian registration will not enter into Croatia.”

Reporting by Alex Fraser; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
