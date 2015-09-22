FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian PM convinced Serbia will not act against EU member
September 22, 2015 / 8:59 PM / 2 years ago

Croatian PM convinced Serbia will not act against EU member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday Serbia could not introduce retaliatory measures against Croatia as it would mean “acting against the European Union”.

Serbia, a European Union candidate country, said earlier on Tuesday Croatia would face political, legal and economic retaliation unless it lifted a blockade on cargo traffic between the two countries by the end of Wednesday.

“Croatia is an EU member. Serbia cannot, even if it wants, impose measures against Croatia as it has an agreement with the EU. Whatever Serbia does, or thinks to do, would be against the EU and I‘m sure Serbia will not do that,” Milanovic told reporters.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dominic Evans

