Riot police try to control migrant crowds in Croatian border town
#World News
September 17, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Riot police try to control migrant crowds in Croatian border town

A Croatian policeman talks to a migrant as they walk on a railway track near Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOVARNIK, Croatia (Reuters) - Helmeted riot police tried to control growing crowds of migrants at a Croatian border town on Thursday, as migrants crossing from Serbia jostled to board buses headed into Croatia, a Reuters reporter said.

Long queues formed for buses bound for migrant reception centers elsewhere in Croatia. Over 100 riot police officers were deployed to control the crowds and keep them back from railway tracks.

More than 6,000 migrants have entered Croatia from Serbia since Wednesday morning, after Hungary sealed its southern frontier with Serbia.

Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
