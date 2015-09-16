Croatia says 277 migrants have entered so far

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on Tuesday that 277 migrants had so far entered Croatia from Serbia after changing their route following Hungary’s closure of its border.

“The number is rising. At the moment, 277 people have entered Croatia from Serbia,” he told parliament.

Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told parliament he planned to meet Austria’s Chancellor Werner Faymann, probably on Thursday, to discuss the issue of migrants.

“It is clear that those people don’t want to stay in Croatia,” he said.