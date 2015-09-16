FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia says 277 migrants have entered so far
September 16, 2015 / 10:24 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia says 277 migrants have entered so far

A Syrian migrant boy waits at a registration point on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. Picture taken September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on Tuesday that 277 migrants had so far entered Croatia from Serbia after changing their route following Hungary’s closure of its border.

“The number is rising. At the moment, 277 people have entered Croatia from Serbia,” he told parliament.

Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told parliament he planned to meet Austria’s Chancellor Werner Faymann, probably on Thursday, to discuss the issue of migrants.

“It is clear that those people don’t want to stay in Croatia,” he said.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

