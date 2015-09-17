FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia bans traffic on roads to seven border crossings with Serbia
September 17, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia bans traffic on roads to seven border crossings with Serbia

Migrants wait near the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian police said on Thursday it banned all traffic on roads leading to seven border crossings with Serbia.

“The measure is valid until further notice,” police said in a statement.

The traffic ban includes the border crossing of Tovarnik, near where most migrants entered Croatia from Serbia over the last two days. Police said 11,003 migrants have entered Croatia since Wednesday morning.

Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said earlier on Thursday that Croatia would close its border with Serbia if the inflow of migrants again hits 8,000 people a day. He also said that Croatia had no capacity to receive new migrants.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

